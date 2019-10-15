3-Year-Old Shoots Himself With Gun Inside Dallas Home - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
3-Year-Old Shoots Himself With Gun Inside Dallas Home

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Dallas police say a 3-year-old boy is being treated at a hospital after shooting himself with a gun inside a Dallas home, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

    Dallas police say a 3-year-old boy is being treated at a hospital after shooting himself with a gun inside a Dallas home.

    The incident happened in the 4000 block of Shady Hollow Lane in the Oak Cliff neighborhood.

    When officers arrived, they found the child the child inside the home.

    He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, but his exact condition is unknown at this time.

    Dallas police say when arriving at the hospital, the child was alive and crying.

    The father and an adult witness were at home at the time of the incident.

    So far, there have been no arrest as Dallas police continue to investigate.

