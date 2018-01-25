Child, 3, Fatally Shot at Fort Worth Home

Police responded to a home in the 3900 block of Lawnwood Street for a shooting that left a 3-year-old child dead on Wednesday, January 24, 2018. (Published Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018)

Police in Fort Worth are investigating a shooting at a home that left a young child dead.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Lawnwood Street at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday and found Jonnie Colon, 3, had been shot in the head with a shotgun.

Few details about the shooting were immediately available, and police said it's unclear whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.

Homicide detectives responded to the home and are leading the investigation.

No one else was injured in the shooting, but medics were called to the home for someone who reported feeling ill.