One man was arrested after police say he stole a vehicle with a 3-year-old sleeping in the backseat Tuesday in Dallas' Redbird neighborhood.

Police said they arrested Ahmad Deshun Palmer, 25, less than 20 minutes after he is accused of stealing a car in the 7400 block of South Westmoreland Road in Dallas at about 5:37 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police said they woman who called them reported she left her 3-year-old son in the backseat of a running car while she went into a store. While she was inside, she told police the vehicle was taken.

Officers found the vehicle in the 4000 block of Independence Drive, where they saw Palmer getting out of the car, police said.

Palmer initially fled on foot, but police said they arrested him at 5:54 p.m. The 3-year-old was located and reunited with his mother.