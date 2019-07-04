Boy, 3, Wounded When Argument Escalates Into Shooting: FWPD

A 3-year-old is in the hospital after he was shot in Fort Worth. (Published 23 minutes ago)

It happened at about 1 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hanger Avenue. Police say two women were arguing when the brother of one of the women showed up and started shooting.

One of the women then saw her son was bleeding from a gunshot wound, police said. The child was sitting inside a car during the incident.

She drove the boy to the emergency room at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. The child is expected to recover.

The shooter, believed to be the brother of one of the women, remains at large as of this writing.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

