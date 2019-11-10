Three weeks after a tornado ripped through North Dallas, some tornado victims are still cleaning up. (Published 6 minutes ago)

3 Weeks After Tornado, Cleanup Goes on for Dallas Residents

Three weeks after a tornado ripped through North Dallas, some tornado victims are still cleaning up.

Crews were busy Sunday with brush removal in the Preston Royal area, while tree trunks and piles of debris lined neighborhoods.

According to city documents, 905 residential and commercial buildings were damaged in the Oct. 20 storm.

John Pinkerton spent his day moving debris.

When his home was hit by the storm, he said help came from his community.

"There's been a lot of good Samaritans who've come by - quite a few, a lot of good people. A lot of help," he said. "There's been two cases where I paid someone to help cleanup, but otherwise it's been a lot of volunteer work. It's been great."

The city saw an estimated $14.6 million in damage to city-owned buildings.