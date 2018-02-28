3 Time Incumbent in Primary Race in Southlake

Rep. Giovanni Capriglione is running for the fourth time in Southlake. But his opponent is challenging his conservative credentials. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018)

Since 2012, Representative Giovanni Capriglione has represented Southlake, the 98th district. But this time around, he is in a tough primary.

“I have always wanted to put people before politics,” said Capriglione.

Capriglione is taking heat from his own party. The powerful conservative group, Empower Texans, which endorses through Texans for Fiscal Responsibility, backed Capriglione in 2012 and 2014. They are now backing his opponent, Keller Councilmember Armin Mizani. So is Texas Right to Life, even though Capriglione scored a 100% on their pro-life scorecard, the last three legislative sessions. He believes his votes have something to do with it.

“Every morning they would say 'Hey Gio this is how you are voting today?' and sometimes obviously you know I would vote the way that, I've always voted the way my constituents said. But sometimes they would say, I would differ. And one way that I differed is they had actually told me not to vote for a reduction in Robinhood. It is the number one issue in my area, why would I ever listen to someone tell me to vote a different way,” said Capriglione.

Empower Texans tell NBC 5 that they believe Capriglione has become less conservative since he was elected, and that is why they made the decision to back Armin Mizani. Campaign finance records show that Minzani has received more than 75 thousand dollars from the organization’s Political Action Committee.

“They are definitely a very conservative group. I am proud to have their support,” said Mizani.

While Mizani has taken money from Empower Texans, he claims Capriglione is getting money from special interest groups in Austin.

“For me, it is someone who brings fresh ideas, fresh perspective, someone who has got a record of standing on principle and doing so when it has not been easy,” said Mizani.

The voters decision will be known a week from today, in the primary.

