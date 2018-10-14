3 Saturday Tornadoes Confirmed Following Survey

After conducting storm surveys Sunday, the National Weather Service confirmed that three tornadoes formed during Saturday's severe weather across North Texas.

One of them developed in Ellis County, near Waxahachie, and was assigned a rating of EF-0. The other two, one EF-0 and one EF-1, were in Hillsboro and surrounding areas in Hill County.

The storms in Ellis County damaged property around Waxahachie High School, including knocking down light poles and signs in the parking lot.

Meanwhile, Texas Sky Ranger flew over both counties and found at least two homes damaged in Hill County.

