Multiple Police Officers Struck in Houston Shooting

Five Houston police officers were shot early Monday evening, according to a tweet from the Houston Police Department.

The city's mayor, Sylvester Turner, added the "suspect is down" at 5:12 p.m. in another tweet.

The shooting happened in southeast Houston in the 7800 block of Harding Street, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police were serving a warrant when the shooter fired at them, according to Houston NBC affiliate KPRC. Two other people were barricaded inisde a home, KPRC reported.

The five officers were taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center. The police department did not update the officers' conditions.

Turner and Houston police chief Art Acevedo both asked for prayers for the officers in separate tweets.

Follow the Houston Police Department's tweets for immediate updates.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement after the shooting was reported.

"This evening's horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.