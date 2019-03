Three people were hospitalized in a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning, police said. Police responded about 2 a.m. to the No Limits club at 3101 Joyce Drive. (Published 2 hours ago)

Three people were hospitalized in a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning, police said.

Police responded about 2 a.m. to the No Limits club at 3101 Joyce Drive.

A male who was shot was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. A second male and a female were hospitalized in stable condition.

Officers believe there were multiple people involved who fled the scene.

No arrests have been made. No other information was available.