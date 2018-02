Fort Worth Police are investigating two separate shootings that they believe are connected. (Published Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018)

3 People Hurt in Two Separate Shootings, May be Connected: Police

Fort Worth Police are investigating two separate shootings that they believe are connected.

The first shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. Saturday night in the 3400 Block of Hatcher Street.

Just four minutes later, officers were called to a shooting in the 6300 Block of Meadowbrook Drive.

Three people have been taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Officers have not made any arrest, but do have one witness in custody for questioning.