3 New DART Buses Approved for Use on UTD Route

A DART shuttle that serves the area around campus at the University of Texas at Dallas.

DART's board of directors approved the purchase of three new buses Wednesday to run routes around the University of Texas at Dallas in Richardson.

The buses are each 40 feet long and will serve the UTD campus and surrounding neighborhoods in Dallas and Richardson on Route 883 -- what's known as "The Comet Cruiser" -- which has been in operation since 2008, according to DART.

DART said its buses on and around the UTD campus became an important means of transportation for international and out-of-state students who did not bring a car with them to college.

The fleet on the route grew from six to nine buses in 2009 due to increased ridership demands, DART said.

