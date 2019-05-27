From left to right: Hector Camarena, Diego Gaytan and Ricky Jackson.

Dallas police say they arrested three men Saturday in connection to a street racing crash that killed a 9-year-old girl Friday night in Pleasant Grove.

Police arrested 28-year-old Hector Camarena, 27-year-old Diego Gaytan and 62-year-old Ricky Jackson Monday. Each man faces four counts of racing on a highway causing serious injury, according to Dallas police.

Camarena is being held on $200,457 bond, Gaytan on $120,000 and Jackson on $200,000.

Olivia Mendez, 9, died Friday night after a car that was racing on Lake June Road struck the vehicle she was riding in, police said. The collision ejected Mendez from the backseat and she was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Missing Hiker Found Alive in Hawaii

Amanda Eller, a Maryland native who had been missing for 17 days in a Hawaii forest, was found alive. News4's Aimee Cho has more. (Published Saturday, May 25, 2019)

Relatives told NBC 5 Mendez was a fifth grader at Henry B. Gonzalez Elementary School, and had graduated earlier that day.