3 Injured in Dispute at Dallas Nightclub - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

3 Injured in Dispute at Dallas Nightclub

One person was shot in both arms and another was grazed by a bullet, police said.

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Raw: 3 Injured in Dispute at Dallas Nightclub

    Three people were injured when a fight broke out early Sunday at a Dallas nightclub, police say. (Published 11 minutes ago)

    Three people were injured after a dispute early Sunday at a Dallas nightclub, police say.

    Officers responded about 3:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at Escapade 2009, a club in the 10700 block of Finnell Street, near Interstate 35E and Lombardy Lane.

    Police said a group of males were involved in a dispute and one was beaten and kicked. At some point, someone grabbed a firearm from a vehicle and began shooting.

    One person was shot in both arms and another was grazed by a bullet, police said.

    Off-duty officers at the location applied a tourniquet to the person who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

    The other male was treated at the location and released.

    Police did not provide a description of the suspects, who had not been taken into custody as of Sunday morning.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices