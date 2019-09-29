3 Injured in Dispute at Dallas Nightclub

Three people were injured when a fight broke out early Sunday at a Dallas nightclub, police say. (Published 11 minutes ago)

Three people were injured after a dispute early Sunday at a Dallas nightclub, police say.

Officers responded about 3:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting at Escapade 2009, a club in the 10700 block of Finnell Street, near Interstate 35E and Lombardy Lane.

Police said a group of males were involved in a dispute and one was beaten and kicked. At some point, someone grabbed a firearm from a vehicle and began shooting.

One person was shot in both arms and another was grazed by a bullet, police said.

Off-duty officers at the location applied a tourniquet to the person who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The other male was treated at the location and released.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects, who had not been taken into custody as of Sunday morning.