One person is dead and three people are injured after a shooting at a Plano apartment complex, police said.

The three injured persons are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries at this time, police said.

The suspect fled the scene at the Cross Creek Apartments in the 7400 block of Alma Drive, police said.

Victims were shot inside and outside of an apartment, police said.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley said the incident appeared to be isolated and police believe at least one of the victims was targeted by the suspect.

Tilley didn't release a suspect description.



No other information was currently available.



