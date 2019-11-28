3 Hospitalized in 4-Vehicle Crash With Wrong-Way Driver: NRH PD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Hospitalized in 4-Vehicle Crash With Wrong-Way Driver: NRH PD

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Raw: 3 Hospitalized in 4-Vehicle Crash With Wrong-Way Driver

    Three people were hurt in a 4-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver Thursday morning in North Richland Hills, police say.

    The incident closed eastbound Interstate 820 between the Holiday Lane and Grapevine Highway exits.

    Three people were hospitalized with one being in very critical condition, the official said. The other two had injuries not considered life-threatening.

    The spokesman said the wrong-way driver entered the highway from the Grapevine Highway on-ramp.

    No further information was released.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

