Three people were hurt in a 4-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver Thursday morning in North Richland Hills, police say. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Three people were hurt in a 4-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver Thursday morning in North Richland Hills, police say.

The incident closed eastbound Interstate 820 between the Holiday Lane and Grapevine Highway exits.

Three people were hospitalized with one being in very critical condition, the official said. The other two had injuries not considered life-threatening.

The spokesman said the wrong-way driver entered the highway from the Grapevine Highway on-ramp.

No further information was released.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.