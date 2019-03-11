3 Hospitalized After Police Chase Ends With Crash in Garland

Three people were hospitalized Monday afternoon after a police chase ended in a crash in Garland, police say. (Published 25 minutes ago)

According to police, an officer on a motorcycle tried to pull over a black SUV near Ranger Drive and Naaman Forest Boulevard. The driver at one point entered President George Bush Turnpike and exited onto the service road, police said.

Officers continued chasing the SUV until it ran a red light and crashed into several vehicles at the intersection of the PGBT and East Brand Road, police said.

One of the responding officers pulled the driver and passenger out from the SUV as it caught fire, police said. Both men were transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, officials said.

A third man in a pickup truck involved in the crash was also hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesman said there were active warrants for both men but declined NBC 5's request for further details.