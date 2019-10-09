3 Dead After Multiple Car Crashes in Hood County

Three people are dead after a series of fatal car crashes in Hood County this week.

On Sunday morning, a woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 2580 north of Granbury in Hood County.

According to investigators, 41-year-old Keona Lee Brownlow was traveling south on FM 2580 in her 2019 Toyota Corolla and veered slightly to the right, causing her tires to drop off the edge of the roadway. Brownlow overcorrected, causing her vehicle to travel back to the left and into oncoming traffic.

Brownlow's Toyota struck a northbound 2001 Chevrolet 2500 pickup that was towing a trailer head-on.

Brownlow was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet, Jimmy Kirk Davenport, 34, of Weatherford, and a passenger in the Toyota, Patricia E. Crawford, 57, of Granbury, both sustained serious injuries. Both were transported to Fort Worth area hospitals.

On Monday night, a woman and a four-month-old infant died in a two-vehicle crash in the 6800 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2580 in Hood County.

Investigators say Krystal Lee Shelton Snyder, 39, of Granbury, was driving south on FM 2580 in her 2016 Mitsubishi SUV. Her vehicle was hit head-on by a 2002 Ford F-250 pickup, driven by 32-year-old Christopher T. Nicholls, of Palm Harbor, Florida.

Snyder was transported to Lake Granbury Medical Center, where she later died.

The four month old infant in the Mitsubishi was taken to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth with critical injuries. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital on Tuesday.

Nicholls was transported by air ambulance to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth with undisclosed injuries.

Investigators have not determined why Nicholls's Ford hit Snyder's Mitsubishi. The crash remains under investigation.