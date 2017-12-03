There are now three days left in the NBC 5 – Salvation Army Angel Tree campaign and more than 6,000 ‘angels’ are still in need of a holiday gift this year.

In this season of giving, many have done just that.

Several men, women and children walked up to the Salvation Army’s table near the Angel tree at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth on Sunday evening.

Each family walked up with plastic bags full of gifts for perfect strangers.

But the need is great.

Shoppers like Sophia Yabut walked around the Christmas tree reading the hanging paper ornaments representing ‘angels,’ children and special needs adults across DFW and what items they need and wish for Christmas.

“Deadline’s around the corner, Christmas is around the corner and there’s still so many people on this tree,” she said looking the tree over.

As of Sunday morning, the Salvation Army said more than 6,300 ‘angels’ were still in need of being ‘adopted.’

“Angel’s 13 years old. He wants an MP3 player,” said Yabut reading one of the cards. “I believe Benny, 45, wants a wallet.”

“I know for me, when I was a kid I was one of the ‘angel tree kids,’” said Sheila Bostic of Fort Worth.

She remembers it well.

“One of my favorite things that I got was an Easy Bake Oven,” she said with a smile. “It’s kind of an emotional thing, but I remember just kind of going through a hard time and just when you wake up… you just had gifts there to open up.”

She and Melanie Bostic donated two gifts, including a baby car seat.

“We want to make sure that baby doesn’t go without,” said Bostic.

For information on how you can adopt an angel online, CLICK HERE.



