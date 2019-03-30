3 Children in Critical Condition After Garland Car Fire

Three children are in critical condition after a car they were in caught on fire Saturday while their father was inside a nearby store, Garland police say.

The blaze started just before 6 p.m. at a shopping center parking lot in the 2900 block of South First Street in Garland -- northeast of the intersection of Interstate 635 and Ferguson Road, police said.

Paramedics arrived and began to treat the three children -- ages 1, 3, and 4 -- before they were taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. One of the children was taken by CareFlite helicopter.

"I went into the GameStop to sell my PlayStation 4 to get money for my kids," the children's father Niekieya Miguel said. "The car caught on fire so I rushed out grabbed them all out, got them out, see if they were breathing."

Police detectives and Garland fire officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No charges have been filed, according to police.