3 Children Unharmed After Man Pulls Gun, Shoots Their Dog

Dallas police are looking for a man who pulled out a gun and shot a dog in front of three children last month.

Police said Friday that on Feb. 28, at about 5 p.m., three children and their dog were standing near a trash bin at an apartment complex on the 4300 block of Woodhollow Drive when a man walked up, pulled out a gun and shot the dog in the face.

The man, who has not yet been positively identified, left the area after the shooting. A detailed description of the man has not been provided.

Police said the dog, which was severely injured in the attack, did survive the shooting and will eventually return home. The children were not physically harmed.

Investigators said when found the shooter will face a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals - torture. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477 or Detective H. Tamez, with the Animal Cruelty Unit, at 214-671-0115.