3 Charged in Deadly Fort Worth Shooting

Published 21 minutes ago

    1 Fatally Shot Following Altercation at FW Parking Lot

    One person was fatally shot Tuesday night following an apparent altercation in a Fort Worth parking lot, police said. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019)

    Three people face charges in the October shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Fort Worth, police say.

    Antwan Griffin-Swanson, 21; Freddie Scott, 20; and Altynesha Alexander, 20 each face charges of murder in the shooting of Jaylon Hardemon, NBC 5 learned Thursday after a review of the police incident report.

    Police said he was found fatally wounded Oct. 29 in the 1700 block of East Robert Street, on Fort Worth's southeast side. At the time officers said they believed he was shot following an altercation in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

    In addition to murder charges, Scott is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Alexander has a charge of theft of property between $100-$750, police reports show.

    Alexander was arrested Nov. 26, Scott on Nov. 21 and Griffin-Swanson on Nov. 19.

    No further details were available.

