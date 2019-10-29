3 Arrested in Connection to Lancaster High School Social Media Threat - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Arrested in Connection to Lancaster High School Social Media Threat

Published 26 minutes ago

    Lancaster ISD, file photo.

    Police arrested three people Tuesday in connection to a threat made against Lancaster High School shared on social media, the district says.

    Lancaster ISD said it was made aware of the threat Monday and prompted the district to add security to Lancaster High School Tuesday morning.

    By 9:43 a.m. Tuesday, three students were in custody.

    "Such behavior will not be tolerated and the individuals involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the district tweeted Tuesday.

    The district thanked the city and law enforcement for their work in quickly resolving the threat.

