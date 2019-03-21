3 Arrested After Chase in Fort Worth: PD

A chase ended in the arrest of three people suspected of aggravated robberies Wednesday night in Fort Worth, police said.

About 10:15 p.m., Fort Worth police issued a city-wide notice on the suspects who they believed committed two different aggravated robberies of an individual.

A police unit spotted a car that looked suspicious and tried stop the vehicle around the area of Felix Street and Hemphill Street, police said.

The driver left the scene and a chase ensued. The pursuit led police to the area of Garden Acres near Old Burleson Road and they found the vehicle abandoned near Animas Court, police said.

Police set up a perimeter and were able to apprehend three out of four of those involved.

They determined one of them was the driver of the vehicle used in the robberies, police said.

No other information was available.