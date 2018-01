Firefighters with Dallas Fire-Rescue are battled a large 4-alarm apartment fire at Sable Ridge Apartments, along the 6100 block of Abrams Road. (Published 6 hours ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Firefighters with Dallas Fire-Rescue are battling a large 4-alarm apartment fire at Sable Ridge Apartments, along the 6100 block of Abrams Road.

The fire is located near Abrams Road and Northwest Highway in Northeast Dallas. Officials have closed northbound Abrams to traffic.



The cause of the fire is not known.

No injuries have been reported.



Dallas Fire Department Battle 4-Alarm Fire

Firefighters with Dallas Fire-Rescue are battling a large 4-alarm apartment fire at Sable Ridge Apartments, along the 6100 block of Abrams Road. (Published Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018)

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.