2nd Road Rage Shooting in 4 Days Reported in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are investigating the second apparent road-rage shooting in the city in the last four days.

The latest left a bullet-riddled truck, two men shaken and the search for the shooter.

For two friends, a Sunday afternoon drive in southeast Fort Worth ended in a gas station parking lot with shattered windows and shaken nerves.

“It’s one of the scariest things I’ve ever went through, 100%,” said the driver, who asked not to be identified because the shooter remained at large Sunday night.

He told police it started at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday with a speeding driver along U.S. Highway 287 near the East Rosedale Street exit.

“I look in my mirror to switch lanes and it looks like he’s pretty far back there, but as I get in that lane he’s right behind us so I’m guessing he went pretty fast and maybe took it as me cutting him off, but next thing I know there’s bullets flying through the back window,” he said.

The victim's roommate had to dive for cover into the back of the vehicle.

The shooter drove off, leaving the victim with a flat tire, blown out back window and several bullet holes around his truck.

One bullet went through his back-passenger headrest before it fragmented.

The victim described the suspect’s vehicle as a silver Honda Civic between year model 1995-2000, with a black hood and customized wheels, that appear to be "stanced" where the back wheels are sitting at an angle.

Fort Worth police confirmed the vehicle description.

The victim described the shooter as a man who was possibly Hispanic, with black hair, facial hair and wearing a black beanie.

The suspect appeared to have a passenger, but the victim said he believed the driver was the person who opened fire.

The victims waited for police at a gas station and said they feared the shooter might return.

Of all the damage done, there’s one shot that stood out: the bullet hole in the back-passenger headrest.

“The police officer actually said that it fragmented and if it didn’t fragment that my roommate in the passenger seat, that the bullet would’ve ended up in his head,” he said.

They said they hoped witnesses would come forward and were worried about the kind of driver they encountered on the road.

“We didn’t do anything to warrant a shooting or losing our lives. [The shooter and his passenger] don’t care and it’s scary to know that people are out there that could care less about what happens to you. Over something that happens in traffic on the highway,” he said.

Friday, NBC 5 reported on a college student who was on his way to visit his parents in North Fort Worth. The 21-year-old was shot in the arm as he also drove along Highway 287.

Anyone with information was urged to call Fort Worth police.