A second person believed to be part of a burglary ring operating in North Texas has been charged just days after being apprehended after a police chase that killed a suspected juvenile accomplice.

Bernabe Giles, 17, is now facing a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, Garland Police said.

According to investigators, Giles was one of five people in a white Chevrolet Tahoe on Saturday that rolled over and crashed while trying to elude police. An unnamed 16-year-old died in the crash and two others were injured. Police said two people who tried to escape on foot were also apprehended.

Garland Police said 18-year-old Joey William Jarvis was behind the wheel when the SUV rolled over. Jarvis is now facing several new charges including two counts of evading arrest and detention causing serious injury and three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity. Police said Tuesday that one of Jarvis' charges for evading causing injury was enhanced to murder for the death of the teenager.

According to Garland Police, during the chase Jarvis lost control of the SUV and crashed, rolling the vehicle and killing a juvenile occupant.

Police said the chase began Saturday night when the driver refused to stop for officers.

Law enforcement agencies across the Metroplex had been alerted to the vehicle after investigators said it had been involved in burglaries in at least eight North Texas cities and the occupants were to be considered armed and dangerous.

Garland Police said many of the crimes were caught on video and that the people seen in the recordings appeared to be carrying rifles and other guns.

After the crash, police searched the vehicle and found five guns including three AR-15 pistols and two handguns. Police said all of the weapons were loaded and "believed to have been taken during various offenses and/or used during offenses."

NBC 5 News

The names of the other three people who were in the SUV, including the deceased 16-year-old juvenile, have not been released by investigators.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, as are investigations into the burglaries in Mesquite, Arlington, Pantego, Grand Prairie, Hutchins, Dallas, Duncanville and Garland. Police said additional charges may be filed.

Bond amounts for Giles and Jarvis have not yet been set and it's not clear if either of the men has obtained attorneys. According to records obtained by NBC 5, Jarvis was out on bond at the time of the fatal crash and has faced charges in the past for unlawful use of a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest (2) and discharging of a firearm.

Court records show a felony case involving Jarvis was to be heard by a Dallas County Grand Jury on Tuesday, Nov. 22.