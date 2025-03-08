2nd arrest made in connection to fatal shootings of father and daughter

The Forest Hill Police Department said an arrest has been made of the second suspect involved in a double homicide that left a father and his 5-year-old daughter dead on Monday, March 3.

Police say that U.S. Marshals placed Jakobie Dajuan Russell under arrest without incident and he will be transported to the Tarrant County Jail.

Russell is facing charges of capital murder in connection with the deaths of 30-year-old Ronnie Smith and his 5-year-old daughter at a car wash located at the 6500 block of Forest Hill Drive.

Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez said Wednesday they identified 24-year-old Adonis Yeavon Robinson and 21-year-old Russell as suspects in the deaths of Smith and his daughter.

On Thursday, Robinson was arrested in connection to the deaths.