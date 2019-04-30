A drawstring tied like a noose was found in a restroom at a middle school in Weatherford Tuesday morning, district officials say.

Weatherford ISD said the cotton drawstring was located hanging from a second floor restroom stall at Tison Middle School, just north of State Highway 180.

In a statement, the district said in part, "This offensive symbol does not represent what we expect of our students in Weatherford ISD and we will not tolerate this behavior."

The district said it would launch an investigation to determine the student or students responsible for placing the drawstring in the restroom.

This is the second incident this school year involving a noose at a Weatherford ISD campus. In January, the district made parents aware of a Facebook post that included an image of a noose -- this time tied out of rope -- hanging from a Weatherford High School railing. The district said that incident happened in early December.

Weatherford ISD asked anyone with information about the Tuesday incident at Tison Middle School to report it to a school administrator.