$2M federal dollars awarded to help clear rape kit backlog in Fort Worth

Help is on the way for hundreds of sexual assault victims awaiting justice in Fort Worth.

Evidence from hundreds of cases is sitting on shelves at the crime lab.

Senator John Cornyn’s office announced Thursday the federal government is sending $2.1 million dollars to help clear the backlog.



“DNA analysis is a critical tool used to identify perpetrators, exonerate innocent suspects, and solve cases,” said Sen. Cornyn in the press release. "I am proud of the work we’ve done to reduce the backlog of DNA tests over the years, but I will not rest until every victim and family in Texas has the answers they’re looking for and the justice they deserve.”



The funding comes less than two months after NBC 5 Investigates began reporting on a rape kit backlog in the Fort Worth Police Department.



The grant money will be split between three entities.



The City of Fort Worth will receive $689,620, Tarrant County will receive $516,863, and the UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth will receive $981,387.

According to Sen. Cornyn’s office, the money will be used to "reduce the DNA testing backlog & help solve crimes."

“It’s about time,” said Lavinia Masters.

Masters is a sexual assault survivor from Dallas whose DNA kit sat on a shelf for 21 years and by the time her attacker was identified, the statute of limitations had run out.

“It still sits heavy with me,” said Masters.

She says she's fought hard since then for funding so fellow victims don't endure what she did.

“If they’re suffering now, that’s why I get angry because I know the work we’ve put forward and that we’re still fighting for, so it angers me it really does because no more excuses,” said Masters.

A 2019 law named after Masters set strict timelines for police and crime labs to process rape kits.

But records revealed by NBC 5 Investigates last month show that five years later, the Fort Worth Police Department failed hundreds of times to test rape kits in the amount of time required by law, missing deadlines by months or even years.

Fort Worth Police Chief Niel Noakes pledged action after NBC 5’s reporting and made a public apology to victims.

In a statement tonight, Chief Noakes said, “We are grateful for Senator Cornyn’s shared commitment of doing whatever it takes to support crime victims and hold offenders accountable. This aligns with our department’s focus of facing this head-on and getting things done right. This $2M grant aimed at reducing the backlog of DNA testing will undoubtedly expedite the process, strengthen our collaboration with forensic labs, and improve overall community safety.”

Masters, who's now a victim advocate, says survivors just want results.

“This may seem negative, but we don’t need another hero. We need to have these kits off the shelf,” she said.



Since last month's reporting, the number of backlogged kits in Fort Worth has decreased.

As for Thursday's announcement, NBC 5 has requested details on how the grant money will be used and is waiting to hear back.