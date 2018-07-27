Many people are in awe of the beauty of wedding dresses. But one in Dallas might steal all the attention.



A $2 million wedding dress will be on display at the Dallas Bridal Show starting Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., which is the one-stop shop for all things wedding-related. The trade and fashion show is expected to appeal to every bride-to-be.

Stanley Korshak Bridal will have 30 of their dresses on the runway, including the one-of-a-kind $2 million dress designed by the bridal salon’s owner, Mackenzie Brittingham.

What makes this dress worth $2 million? The answer is the labor and the precious jewels. On the skirt of the dress, there are 1,001 Swarovski crystals hand beaded on 300 imported feathers. The bodice is what tips the scale. The top of the dress is adorned with 220 diamonds and sapphires.

The dress comes with its own security detail. No word if the officer will walk down the aisle with the model during the show.

Other trends include cathedral trains and color. In 2018, brides are stepping away from traditional white, opting for nudes, blush, and even gold.

The average wedding costs about $33,000, according to bridal magazine The Knot. If you want to stick to a budget, experts say try keeping your wedding party small, book your wedding on “off peak days,” buy your own drinks for the reception, and think outside of the box when it comes to the dress.