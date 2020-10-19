29-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in South Dallas Parking Lot

Detectives are asking for help locating the gunman who fatally shot a 29-year-old man in a parking lot near police headquarters in South Dallas, officers say.

According to police, 29-year-old Nicholas Slaughter was shot overnight in the parking lot next to the Chocolate Lounge in the 2000 block of South Lamar Street.

Slaughter was taken to a hospital where he died from his wounds, police said.

Investigators did not provide information on a possible motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or email abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com with reference to case number 186354-2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment. Tips can be called into 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.