28-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge in Connection to Northwest Dallas Homicide

A 28-year-old man is charged with murder in connection to a person who died of "homicidal violence" in Northwest Dallas, police say.

Officers responded to a call about a deceased person in the 9500 block of Brockbank Drive around 7:23 p.m. Saturday, Dallas police said.

Police said officers determined the person, who has not been identified, was killed.

The person did not have any identification on them, police said.

Police said the investigation led them to Daniel Perez, 28. He was arrested and charged with murder.

He is being held at the Dallas County Jail and his bond has not yet been set.