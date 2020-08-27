28 Charged in Cartel Money Laundering Scheme Involving Dallas Clothing Retail Store

A federal grand jury charged 28 individuals with laundering more than $10 million in drug proceeds through a local clothing retailer in Dallas, Erin Nealy Cox, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, announced Thursday.

In a 38-count indictment, the 28 individuals charged were connected to Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion, Nealy Cox said in a press release.

Charges included conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and other financial, drug, and gun crimes, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm by an undocumented immigrant.

"Drug cartels like CJNG wreak havoc across the globe, driving the spread of deadly drugs like meth and heroin," Nealy Cox said in a statement. "We're committed to tracking the money and disrupting these organizations by attacking their bottom line. By striking both the money and the drugs, we can more effectively impact the organization."

According to court documents, drug proceeds were transported using Yoli's Western Wear, a clothing retailer located on Buckner Boulevard in Dallas.

The manager of Yoli's, 23-year-old Ivan Noe Valerio, sent the money to CJNG to Mexico, the U.S. District Attorney's Office said.

If convicted, Valerio faces life in prison.