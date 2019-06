A 28-year-old died after a shooting Sunday morning in Dallas, police said. (Published 3 minutes ago)

A 28-year-old died after a shooting Sunday morning in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded about 12:43 a.m. to the 1600 block of Regal Row where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took the man to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The man's name has not been released.

No other information was available.