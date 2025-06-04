The Dallas City Council could approve a land lease agreement next week, placing a new Dallas Police Academy on the UNT-Dallas campus.

According to city documents, the city will seek council approval on June 11 for land in the 7300 block of University Hills Boulevard, as part of a 20-acre law enforcement training center.

The cost of the project, first proposed in 2021, was $140 million but is now estimated at $185 million, when groundbreaking would begin in late 2026.

A separate public safety complex, which would include Dallas PD's vehicle training course, along with a gun range, is estimated to cost another $90 million, bringing the total cost to $275 million for both facilities.

A location for the public safety complex has not been finalized.

The city council in April expressed support for an updated plan that placed most of the early training for police recruits on the UNT-Dallas campus.

The modified plans came after council criticism for an earlier iteration that would have left police recruits at the current police academy, located at Redbird and considered outdated and in need of replacement.