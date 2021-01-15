27-Year-Old Man Arrested in Connection With West Dallas Fatal Shooting

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in West Dallas in August, police say.

Mitchell Austin was arrested on Thursday by the Dallas Police Department and charged with murder.

Dallas Police Department

According to police, Austin allegedly shot and killed 26-year-old Michael Jones in the 3900 block of Harston Street on August 14.

When officers responded to the shooting call at approximately 9:32 p.m., they found Michael Jones with a gunshot wound, police said.

Jones was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police.

After his arrest on Thursday, Austin was transported to Lew Sterrett Jail. His bond will be set by a Dallas County Magistrate.