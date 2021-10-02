27-Year-Old Killed in Shooting in His Residence: Police

A 27-year-old man was killed in a shooting inside his residence in Far North Dallas Saturday morning, police say.

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. in the 5600 block of Spring Valley Road, Dallas police said.

Police said officers arrived to find Ladwight Tremell Mitchell, 27, with multiple gunshot wounds inside his home.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced Mitchel dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the motive and circumstances that led to the shooting were under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Dallas police Det. Derrik Chaney at 214-283-4304 or derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com and refer to case number 178735-2021.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. A $5,000 reward is available for any information that leads to an arrest or an indictment.