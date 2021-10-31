27-Year-Old Killed in Overnight Shooting in Dallas: Police

One person is dead after a shooting in Dallas on Saturday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 1631 East 11th Street shortly before 10 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said when officers arrived, they discovered a male victim in the parking lot behind the gate of the business with a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was identified as 27-year-old Robert Reynonso, had sustained a single shotgun wound to the neck.

Dallas Fire and Rescue transported Reynoso to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation and a suspect has been identified in this offense, police said.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance regarding the murder. Anyone with information to contact Detective Brewster Billings via email brewster.billings@dallacityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.