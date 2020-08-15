26-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in West Dallas: Police

A 26-year-old man was fatally shot Friday in West Dallas, police say.

At approximately 9:32 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3900 block of Harston Street, where they found Michael Jones with a gunshot wound, police said.

Jones was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police.

Anyone with information may call Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or email david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #143505-2020.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information called into 214-373-TIPS that leads to an arrest and indictment.