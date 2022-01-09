26-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder in Allen Drive-By Shooting

Allen police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a murder on Saturday night.

According to the Allen Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 500 Block of East Bethany Drive at approximately 8:24 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located a vehicle with a deceased 32-year-old male in the driver seat.

The initial investigation revealed that a passing vehicle shot twice at the victim’s car, striking it both times, police said.

According to police, one bullet struck the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a passenger in the vehicle was not struck and was able to get out to call 911.

Officers were able to identify the suspect from witness statements, and an arrest warrant was obtained, police said.

According to police, 26-year-old Ryan Thompson was located in the 800 block of Lake Highlands Drive.

Police said Thompson attempted to run from police but was arrested after a foot pursuit.

He was charged with murder and evading arrest and is now being held on a $100,000 bond at the Collin County Detention Center, police said.

According to police, Thompson and the victim knew each other, but a motive for the shooting has not been determined at this time.

Police said no other injuries were reported during the incident.