A 26-year-old man who posed as a Hurricane Harvey evacuee to play basketball at Hillcrest High School in Dallas was sentenced in Dallas County Court Tuesday.

Sidney Gilstrap-Portley agreed to a plea deal that keeps him out of jail, but instead means six years of probation and 10 years as a registered sex offender.

"He is very remorseful and has taken responsibility for his actions," attorney Nigel Redmond said.

Gilstrap-Portley was originally charged with indecency with a child and three counts of tampering with government records. According to investigators, Gilstrap-Portley became involved with a 14-year-old girl while he was at Hillcrest High School, where he also became a basketball star.

Dallas Independent School District officials were tipped off about his real age and identity after Gilstrap-Portley was spotted by his former Mesquite coaches, who recalled coaching him years earlier.

Under the terms of the plea deal, Gilstrap-Portley cannot have any contact with children or the 14-year-old girl named in the investigation.