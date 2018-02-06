During the first 18 days of January, 263 complaints were filed against the five bike share companies in Dallas.

The complaints ranged from bikes being piled up on a sidewalk to bikes blocking handicap parking spots.

The complaints were either filed with the city in person, online or through the 311 app.

The vast majority of the complaints were against LimeBike. We reached out to the company, which sent NBC 5 this statement.

With the most bikes throughout the city and most rides taking place on our platform, it’s no surprise that we have received feedback--both positive and negative--from Dallas residents and visitors. We welcome this feedback, and see it as an opportunity to be constantly iterating, improving, and growing our bikeshare program to ensure it continues to be the best it can be for the city of Dallas.

Last month, Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax wrote a letter to the rental bike companies operating within the city – LimeBike, Ofo, VBikes, Spin and Mobike – which informed them that as of Friday Feb. 9, the city "may be left with no choice but to begin removing bicycles in its rights of way, sidewalks, trails and/or trail heads that are identified as obstructions or hazards."

“The City is continuing to work with the bike share companies to improve compliance with City guidelines regarding the placement of their bikes,” said Jared White, senior transportation manager with the City of Dallas. “If the City continues to receive complaints, and the bike share companies do not comply and address that issue, the City will then remove the bikes identified as causing an obstruction or hazard.”

A bicycle will be deemed as an “obstruction or hazard” if it is blocking a sidewalk, a handicap ramp, access to a building, if it is located in a street or if it is blocking a trail, according to White.

NBC 5's Ben Russell contributed to this report.

