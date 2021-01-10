Dallas

25-Year-Old Woman Dies in Rollover Crash on I-30 in East Dallas

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said

A woman died early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Interstate 30 in East Dallas, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies were called about 2:10 a.m. to the 8600 block of East I-30, near St. Francis Avenue, where a 2008 Honda Fit and 2019 Chevrolet Trax were in the grassy median.

The driver of the Honda, a 25-year-old woman who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The passenger of the Chevrolet, which was being driven by a ride-share driver, was taken to Baylor University Medical Center in stable condition, the sheriff's department said.

Detectives think the Honda struck the front left of the Chevrolet and the impact caused both vehicles to veer off into the grassy area.

The Honda is thought to have rolled before coming to a stop right side up, the sheriff's department said.

