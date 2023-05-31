25-Year-Old McKinney Man With Severe Mental Health Issues Missing for One Week

For one agonizing week, Holli Sanchez Garcia has searched for her 24-year-old son Diego Garcia, who walked out the door Thursday and hasn’t been heard from since.

“This is hard for me,” said Garcia.

Garcia said her son, diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, doesn’t always communicate well with others.

She said Diego, who lives at home, left around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, saying he was going to walk to a RaceTrac gas station near Highway 5 and Eldorado Parkway.

Though not out of the norm, she said the hours that ticked by since she last heard from him were.

“I told my husband. I said ‘Honey, something’s not right. This isn’t Diego,” she said.

Then, hours turned into days. Garcia said Diego left both his wallet and phone behind, meaning he has no I.D. on him but she's waiting eagerly for a call.

“If anybody sees him, don’t be scared. He’ll talk to you. He might ask if he can borrow a phone to call me,” said Garcia.

McKinney Police are also searching for the young man last seen wearing black pants, a black long-sleeved shirt and a baby blue and white camouflage gaiter.

Garcia said she’s holding onto hope that someone will see Diego and help him return.

“I keep telling myself, he’s coming home,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call McKinney Police.