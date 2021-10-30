Dallas

25-Year-Old Man Injured in Overnight Shooting in Dallas

One person is injured after a shooting in Dallas on Saturday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of North Walton Walker Boulevard and West Jefferson Boulevard just before 5 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said witnesses informed officers that the shooting had occurred at a gathering in the 2700 block of Sarcita Lane when the victim, a 25-year-old male, went outside to smoke.

The witnesses said after they heard a single gunshot outside, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 2 hours ago

Dallas Police Officer Injured After Squad Car Hit by Oncoming Vehicle

Dallas 15 hours ago

Local Gym Trains Average Joes Alongside Pros

According to police, the witnesses said they were taking the victim to the hospital when they had a tire blow out at the intersection of Walton Walker and Jefferson and subsequently decided to call 911.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was able to tell officers that he was approached by two unknown males in a vehicle as he was smoking, police said.

Police said the victim informed officers that one of the suspects asked him a question, and when he was unable to answer, the passenger became upset and shot at him.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody at this time, police said.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Policeshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us