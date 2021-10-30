25-Year-Old Man Injured in Overnight Shooting in Dallas

One person is injured after a shooting in Dallas on Saturday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the intersection of North Walton Walker Boulevard and West Jefferson Boulevard just before 5 a.m.

Police said witnesses informed officers that the shooting had occurred at a gathering in the 2700 block of Sarcita Lane when the victim, a 25-year-old male, went outside to smoke.

The witnesses said after they heard a single gunshot outside, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

According to police, the witnesses said they were taking the victim to the hospital when they had a tire blow out at the intersection of Walton Walker and Jefferson and subsequently decided to call 911.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was able to tell officers that he was approached by two unknown males in a vehicle as he was smoking, police said.

Police said the victim informed officers that one of the suspects asked him a question, and when he was unable to answer, the passenger became upset and shot at him.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody at this time, police said.