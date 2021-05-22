25-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Far East Dallas: Police

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday in Far East Dallas, police say.

Shortly after, around 12:34 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at the Casa Luna Apartments in the 8500 block of La Prada Drive in Far East Dallas.

Dionzhe Terrell Wiseman, 25, was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the motive and circumstances around Wiseman's slaying are under investigation and no suspects have been identified or arrested.

Anyone with information about Wiseman's slaying may call Detective Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or email boz.rojas@dallascithall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.