25-Year-Old Arrested, Charged For Fatal Dallas Shooting, Police Say

After an unnamed man was found shot multiple times in a Dallas front yard Sunday night, a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting, Dallas police said.

At around 11:27 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of East 9th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man shot multiple times in a front yard, police said.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After an investigation, police said detectives determined Johnny Hernandez, 25, was responsible for the shooting.

Hernandez was taken into custody without incident and declined to give a statement to detectives, according to police.

He was transported to Dallas County Jail and charged with murder.

The name of the man shot will be released once his identity is confirmed and next of kin is notified, police said.

According to NBC 5's count, the 9th Street shooting was the 115th homicide in Dallas this year.

