25 Residents Forced Out After 3-Alarm Fire Rips Through Grand Prairie Apartment

Fire officials in Grand Prairie say a 3-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building Wednesday night and forced 25 people from their homes.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said firefighters were called to the Kensington Motor Lodge & Apartments on the 1900 block of Houston Street at about 8:45 p.m. where multiple callers reported black smoke and flames coming from a building.

When firefighters arrived, crews reported heavy fire coming from the second floor.

Fire crews escalated the response to two alarms and added a third alarm.

"Firefighters initially attacked the fire offensively but quickly became defensive as the fire continued to push out through the rooftop," the fire department said. "The fire was declared under control at approximately 9:27 p.m."

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting about 25 residents displaced by the fire. Officials said the fire damaged 17 residences.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the Kensington Motor Lodge & Apartments in Grand Prairie Thursday after a fire ripped through one of the apartment buildings Wednesday night, displacing 25 residents.