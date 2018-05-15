A 25-year-old man is facing charges for posing as a high school student and enrolling in a Dallas ISD school, Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Dallas Independent School District Police said Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley posed as a Hurricane Harvey victim and enrolled as a Freshman student at Skyline High School.

Investigators said he enrolled under the name Rashun Richardson. After enrolling at Skyline in the fall, then transferred to Hillcrest High School in October.

Officers said a former basketball coach spotted the man at a game on April 30 and reported the concerns to district police.

Dallas ISD police said they immediately implemented a plan with additional security at the high school campus to ensure the man did not re-enter the school.

Gilstrap-Portley was arrested over the weekend, but has since bonded out of jail. He is facing charges of tampering with government records.

