Police need help from the public after a 25-year-old was killed Saturday evening.

At 6:29 Saturday evening, officers responded to a shooting at 310 N. Cockrell Hill Rd. in Oak Cliff. The victim, Jesse Valero, was found outside on the ground suffering from “homicidal violence”, according to police.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone who may information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or email him at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.

Neiman Marcus Releases 2018 Fantasy Gift Guide