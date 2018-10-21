25-Year-Old Killed in Oak Cliff, Police Still Searching for Suspects - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

25-Year-Old Killed in Oak Cliff, Police Still Searching for Suspects

The incident happened Saturday evening

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    25-Year-Old Killed in Oak Cliff, Police Still Searching for Suspects

    Police need help from the public after a 25-year-old was killed Saturday evening.

    At 6:29 Saturday evening, officers responded to a shooting at 310 N. Cockrell Hill Rd. in Oak Cliff. The victim, Jesse Valero, was found outside on the ground suffering from “homicidal violence”, according to police.

    He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

    Anyone who may information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or email him at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.

    Neiman Marcus Releases 2018 Fantasy Gift Guide

    [NATL] Neiman Marcus Releases 2018 Fantasy Gift Guide

    Neiman Marcus has released the 92nd edition of its Christmas Book and Fantasy Gifts. The 2018 edition features a solar yacht, a unique tennis experience and more.

    (Published Friday, Oct. 19, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices